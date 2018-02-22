Democracy was harmed for saving a person: Imran Khan

February 22, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that democracy was harmed in order to save a person, Samaa reported.

He made the statement while speaking to media on Thursday.

Khan said, “Democracy was shred to pieces for saving a person”.

Khan added that a ‘mafia’ has occupied the country.

“The ministers are involved in corruption. They also gave money to the opposition as well,” he said.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief said that that Nawaz Sharif transferred Rs. 300 billion outside the country.

Khan, commenting on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates having to contest the upcoming senate elections as independent candidates, said that this was bound to happen.


