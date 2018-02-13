Court ruling in Zainab murder case likely this week

February 13, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) is likely to deliver verdict in Zainab murder case as the trial has entered its final and decisive phase, Samaa reported Tuesday.

According to our correspondent, the central accused Imran Ali has admitted to sexually assaulting eight minor girls in his confessional statement.

Sources said the court, which has so far recorded statements of 33 witnesses, is likely to issue its judgement this week.

On the other hand, counsel of the accused Mehr Shakeel Multani withdrew from the trial, saying that he would not support any cruelty.

Yesterday, the ATC indicted Imran Ali in the rape and murder case at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Lahore High Court had directed the trial court to conclude the trial in seven days after holding the proceedings on daily basis.

The police had declared accused Imran Ali guilty in the challan (charge-sheet) and submitted a list of 55 witnesses. – Samaa

 
