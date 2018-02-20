Confrontation among institutions will not serve country: PM

February 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that limit of every institution is defined in the constitution and they will have to remain within them.



Responding to a point of order in the National Assembly, he said any confrontation among institutions will not serve the country.

He said that according to news reports, today elected representatives are dubbed as thieves, dacoits and mafia in courts.

He said I pray that these reports may be wrong. He said government functionaries are summoned in courts and insulted that is why they are reluctant to take any initiative.

He said that the House should debate whether it has the right to legislate and whether the government has powers to take decisions.

Speaking on the occasion, Opposition Leader Syed Khurshid Shah said that Parliament has the right to legislate and we have always talked of supremacy of the Parliament.

He said everyone should accept parliaments' decisions. He said Parliament legislation can be interpreted not rejected.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly was assured that the matter regarding non-payment of salaries to lady health workers in FATA for last nine months and non-regularization of their services will be resolved in two weeks.

The assurance was given by Parliamentary Secretary for States and Frontier Region Shaheen Shafiq while responding to a calling attention notice in this regard.

At the outset, newly elected member of the National Assembly from NA-154 Lodhran Muhammad Iqbal Shah today took oath as member of the House.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath.
Story first published: 20th February 2018

 

