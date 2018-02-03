Cold intensifies as mercury dips to minus 10Â°C in Quetta

QUETTA: Recent snowfall in Balochistan and northern areas increased cold across the country, as mercury dropped to minus 10 degree centigrade.
The Meteorological Department has predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts next 24 hours.
Next 48 hrs:Â Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at a few places in Malakand divisionÛ”
Past 24 hours:Â Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at few places in Kalam.
Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures: Quetta -10Â°C, Skardu -07Â°C, Kalat -05Â°C, Kalam -04Â°C, Astore, Parachinar -03Â°C.
