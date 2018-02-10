CJP summons Punjab CM in contaminated water case



LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif will appear in the Lahore Registry of Supreme Court of Pakistan for the hearing in theÂ contaminated water case on Sunday, Samaa reported.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had summoned the Chief Nisar in the case.

Chief Justice Nisar heard the case regarding contaminated water in Ravi River in the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In the hearing, amicus curiae informed the apex court judge that that 540 million gallons of contaminated water is dumped into the river on which the CJP remarked that it was too much.

The judge asked why the provincial government did not set up a water treatment plant.

“Why don’t we call the CM Punjab in the case,” CJP said adding the court had summoned Sindh Chief MinisterÂ also in the case.

The CJ asked Chief Secretary to confirm with Chief Minister if he is available to appear before the court, saying, “It is prerogative of Chief Minister. In case he is not willing to appear, the court will have to issue some other order.”

The CM should come today if he can, if not, he may appear before the court tomorrow, CJ said.

During the tea interval, the Chief Secretary went outside the courtroom to contact the CM in compliance with the judicial order.

The Chief Secretary informed the court that Shehbaz Sharif can appear in the court after which the judge ordered the CM to appear in the hearing tomorrow at 11.00 pm.

Story first published: 10th February 2018