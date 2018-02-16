CJP to get similar response for using Imran-like language: Maryam Nawaz

February 16, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Pakistan
MANSEHRA: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar would get a similar response from the PML-N if he was going to use the language of Imran Khan.

Addressing a massive gathering of supporters at Mansehra on Friday, she asked if there any clause in the Constitution of Pakistan for calling names to elected representatives.

“If the chief justice is going to use the language similar to Imran Khan then he will have the same answer like we use to give to our political opponents,” she warned.

Maryam Nawaz said insulting an elected prime minister is equal to insulting the people.

The outspoken PML-N leader said that there was no need to put Nawaz Sharif on the exit control list (ECL). “We are not going to run away from this country. Our ancestors are buried here. We will live and die here,” she said.

“Elected prime minsters are sentenced to death or declared a hijacker,” she said, referring to previous court rulings against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif.

She questioned the court’s failure to take notice of insulting remarks made by a cleric about the judiciary or former dictator.

“The more you try to suppress the voice of Nawaz Sharif, the stronger he will emerge,” she concluded. - SAMAA
