BUREWALA: A 12-year old child was murdered after being gang raped in Punjab tehsil of Burewala.

According to Police, twelve-year-old Ali Manzoor went for tuitions two days ago but did not return.

His body was found in bushes near P.I. Link Canal.

The child’s body was sent to a hospital for post mortem. The petition was filed by the family members of the deceased child.

A suspect in the murder of the child was arrested after investigation kicked off.

Ali Manzoor was a student of seventh grade, whose body was recovered after the murdered revealed its location during questioning.

Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, taking notice of the incident, ordered DPO to submit its investigation report.

He added that justice should be served to the family of the deceased child at any cost.

