The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) made the comment while speaking to media on Saturday.Nisar said that he had concerns and reservation regarding how the party is working.He said that he did not criticize Nawaz Sharif nor Maryam Nawaz."I cannot play politics under the leadership of 'children'," he added.The former interior minister went on to say that a person, who has never contested an election, can never become a politician.He added that the party will suffer if there is personal enmity between workers and leaders."I wrote a letter to PML-N Chairman Nawaz Sharif stating that the party affairs should be resolved within the party," Nisar said.Nisar said that he plays politics for respect and will not remain silent if anyone makes fun of him.The ex-interior minister said that Dawn Leaks is a matter of sensitive nature.He asked that why former special assistant to prime minister on foreign affairs Tariq Fatemi made to resign when he was not mentioned in the Dawn Leaks.He also said that he can only decide about his role after the 2018 general elections."The issue regarding personal attack on judges can be serious," Nisar said.

Story first published: 10th February 2018