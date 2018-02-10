Cannot work under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz: Chaudhry Nisar

February 10, 2018
TAXILA: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that he cannot work for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Samaa reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) made the comment while speaking to media on Saturday.

Nisar said that he had concerns and reservation regarding how the party is working.

He said that he did not criticize Nawaz Sharif nor Maryam Nawaz.

"I cannot play politics under the leadership of 'children'," he added.

The former interior minister went on to say that a person, who has never contested an election, can never become a politician.

He added that the party will suffer if there is personal enmity between workers and leaders.

"I wrote a letter to PML-N Chairman Nawaz Sharif stating that the party affairs should be resolved within the party," Nisar said.

Nisar said that he plays politics for respect and will not remain silent if anyone makes fun of him.

The ex-interior minister said that Dawn Leaks is a matter of sensitive nature.

He asked that why former special assistant to prime minister on foreign affairs Tariq Fatemi made to resign when he was not mentioned in the Dawn Leaks.

He also said that he can only decide about his role after the 2018 general elections.

"The issue regarding personal attack on judges can be serious," Nisar said.
Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 Feb 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 10 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 Feb 2018

