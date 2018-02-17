We can proudly say there are no militant camps in Pakistan: COAS

MUNICH: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif said Pakistan has defeated al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Taliban (TTP) and other outlawed militant groups in the country.

The army chief made the remarks at Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday.

"We can proudly say that no organised militant camps exist on Pakistani soil today," he said. General Bajwa said terrorists have sanctuaries in Afghanistan, from where attacks are being coordinated against Pakistan."Pakistan is ready to cooperate for peace and stability in Afghanistan, however, stressed on joint efforts by all the countries to eradicate the menace of terrorism."The world needs to realise that trust, cooperation and trust among states is the key to fighting global terrorism as terrorists thrive on “our division and feed upon our inability to come together against them”.“Trust co-operation and sharing will work and scapegoating won’t. Terrorists thrive on “our division and feed upon our inability to come together against them, it (terrorism) is a global problem and requires a global approach,” said General Bajwa."He said Pakistan has been hosting three million Afghan refugees and now, time has come to repatriate these refugees to their own country.The COAS said that Pakistan has undertaken fencing of its border with Afghanistan and that elimination of terrorism requires global cooperation."We can proudly say that there are no militant camps in Pakistan," he said, mentioning reports of Daesh (Islamic State) militants' regrouping in Afghanistan.He maintained that the territory of neither of Pakistan and Afghanistan should be used against the other.The COAS said that Pakistan has been implementing National Action Plan (NAP) in the war against terrorism.He said that Pakistan is not just conducting military offensives against terrorists, rather it has also taken action against the financiers.General Bajwa said the menace of terrorism was fought through joint efforts by the entire nation, noting that clerics from all schools of thought issued a decree against terrorism in the name of religion. - SAMAA

