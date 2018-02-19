Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband, children were unaware of her marriage

February 19, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi did not inform her children nor her ex-husband about her marriage to PTI chief Imran Khan, it was reported by SAMAA on Monday.Â 

According to details, Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan’s nikkah took place at a private ceremony that was attended by close friends and relatives.

However, as per sources, Bushra Bibi neither informed her children nor consulted them before marrying Imran Khan.

Imran Khan marries Bushra Begum

Rumours finally died down about the third wedding of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday as the party confirmed that the PTI chief had married Bushra Manika.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, while speaking to Samaa, confirmed that Khanâ€™s nikah was solemnised today by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee.

Mufti Saeed was also the nikah khawan when Imran publicly entered into marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015 amid reports of secret nikkah in November 2014.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the PTI chief tied the knot in an intimate and simple ceremony, adding that details about Valima would be announced later.


