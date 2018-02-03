KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on her birthday.

He extended birthday greetings to his sister on social media website Twitter.

The PPP chief tweeted a photo tweetÂ of the Bhutto children with their mother Benazir Bhutto with caption reading: “Happy birthday to my baby sister. Shine on @AseefaBZ”.

Happy birthday to my baby sister. Shine on @AseefaBZ ðŸ’« ðŸŒŸ pic.twitter.com/daiVZrjhNN â€” BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 2, 2018

Many PPP leaders have also extended birthday greetings to Aseefa Bhutto Zardari. #HappyBirthdayAseefa was also among the top trends on Twitter.

Happy Birthday for the very special @AseefaBZ with best wishes for the best year ahead and for the very best times to come! #HappyBirthDayAseefaBZ pic.twitter.com/dNak4knw8r â€” Nafisa Shah (@ShahNafisa) February 3, 2018

Dearest @AseefaBZ I wish you all the happiness on ur birthday & success in every step of your life. You are a star and reflection of our beloved #SMBB. Keep smiling & shining! #HappyBirthdayAseefaBZ ðŸ’•ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‰ pic.twitter.com/4CgSUbh1mv â€” Naz Baloch (@NazBaloch_) February 2, 2018

Story first published: 3rd February 2018