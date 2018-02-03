Bilawal felicitates Aseefa on her birthday

February 3, 2018
KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on her birthday.

He extended birthday greetings to his sister on social media website Twitter.

The PPP chief tweeted a photo tweetÂ  of the Bhutto children with their mother Benazir Bhutto with caption reading: “Happy birthday to my baby sister. Shine on @AseefaBZ”.

Many PPP leaders have also extended birthday greetings to Aseefa Bhutto Zardari. #HappyBirthdayAseefa was also among the top trends on Twitter.


