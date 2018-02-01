Awais Ahmed rejects allegations of Imran Khan, Pervaiz Khattak

February 1, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy and Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Thursday categorically rejected allegations leveled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and termed them totally baseless.

In a statement issued here, the minister said small hydel projects were launched in KPK and none of the project has over 40 MW power generation capacity.

He clarified that electricity from such small projects was purchased locally by the concerned power distribution company of the areas rather than through National Transmission and Despactch Company (NTDC) system.

The minister said that neither the KPK government informed the federal government about any such projects nor made any written correspondence with the federal government.

As per the set procedure, the KPK government never approached for taking Non Objection Certificate from these small projects, he added.

The minister said Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) had already been purchasing small hydropower project completed in 2010.


