Asma murder case: Police take two suspects into custody

February 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Tuesday took into custody two suspects for being involved in the murder of Asma.Â 

According to sources, the DNA collected from one of the suspects matched from the body of Asma, the little girl who was raped and murdered a few weeks ago in Mardan.

The two suspects were taken into custody from Asma’s village. The Punjab Forensic Laboratory had claimed that it had sent over 150 DNA samples of which one matched with the one found on Asma’s body.

The name of the suspect taken into custody was not revealed by authorities.

Asma was found dumped in a sugarcane field near her house in Mardan on January 14 after she went missing on an earlier day while she was playing outside her house located in Gujjar Garhi area of Mardan.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had taken a suo motu notice of sexual assault and murder of the girl.


Email This Post

Story first published: 6th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Tessori says will surrender to what Farooq Sattar decides

February 6, 2018 2:52 pm

The media and its social responsibilities

February 6, 2018 11:54 am

NAB references: Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar attend hearing

February 6, 2018 11:53 am

Ex-Pakistan skipper Salman Butt to play in Bangladesh

February 6, 2018 11:43 am

KP police should prove through performance it is not under political pressure: CJP

February 6, 2018 11:36 am

PPP was founded at Mochi Gate, it has ended here as well: Safdar

February 6, 2018 11:14 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: farahjamil

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: areeshababar

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.