Asma murder case: Police take two suspects into custody

MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Tuesday took into custody two suspects for being involved in the murder of Asma.Â

According to sources, the DNA collected from one of the suspects matched from the body of Asma, the little girl who was raped and murdered a few weeks ago in Mardan.

The two suspects were taken into custody from Asma’s village. The Punjab Forensic Laboratory had claimed that it had sent over 150 DNA samples of which one matched with the one found on Asma’s body.

The name of the suspect taken into custody was not revealed by authorities.

Asma was found dumped in a sugarcane field near her house in Mardan on January 14 after she went missing on an earlier day while she was playing outside her house located in Gujjar Garhi area of Mardan.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had taken a suo motu notice of sexual assault and murder of the girl.

Story first published: 6th February 2018