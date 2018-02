NEWS DESK: We lost eminent lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir on Sunday. She was admitted to a private hospital last night over cardiac problem, where she breathed her last. She was 66.

According to reports, she had been suffering from cancer and remained under treatment for years. She was rushed to hospital after falling ill but passed away.

Here are some pictures of the late human rights icon:

Story first published: 11th February 2018