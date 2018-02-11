NEWS DESK: Pakistan went into mourning as eminent lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir breathed her last on Sunday. She was admitted to a private hospital last night over cardiac problem, where she breathed her last. She was 66.

According to reports, she had been suffering from cancer and remained under treatment for years. She was rushed to hospital after falling ill but passed away.

As reports of her death surfaced, a large number of people took to Twitter to express their sorrow over the loss of Pakistan’s towering human rights stalwart. And it was not just Pakistanis who mourned the tragic loss.

What a tragic day for Pakistan today. We lost a brave, fearless voice. She stood against dictators, she raised voices for those who did not have them. An irreplaceable loss. Irreplaceable. #RestinPeace #AsmaJahangir — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) February 11, 2018

A true daughter of the soil, fierce fighter for what is right, defender of humanity.. May you rest in peace. #AsmaJahangir pic.twitter.com/k181YFCZwf — Enyo (@EnyoAtHome) February 11, 2018

We may disagree with her opinions – but we cant question her integrity !! #ASMAJAHANGIR The lady surely showed more courage against the tyrants versus most of our leaders ! pic.twitter.com/32aoI5gIF9 — Umer (@KhawajaUmerr) February 11, 2018

So so so upset. It’s the passing of the only Pakistani feminist icon we knew as kids. The only one we looked up to as the relentless upholder of women’s rights in this country. Salaam to that great, great Pakistani woman. #AsmaJahangir — Sabahat Zakariya (@sabizak) February 11, 2018

What a women!!!!! am shocked just saw her on tv last night so full of life and each time I saw her i always wondered “what a strong strong women she is “ it’s a sad sad day …….إِنَّا للهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ #AsmaJahangir — Maiza Hameed (@MaizaHameed) February 11, 2018

RIP Asma Jahangir. The Subcontinent’s bravest and most “incorrigible” liberal. No one touched by her came without her touch of kindness. Both Pakistan and India are poorer today. pic.twitter.com/IEL3rXbjcS — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) February 11, 2018

Shocked & deeply saddened to hear of Asma Jehangir’s sudden death. It is an irreparable loss. May she rest in eternal peace. Ameen. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 11, 2018

Bravest, fearless, a true democrat Asma Jahangir has passed away… sad day… RIP — Shahzeb Khanzada (@shazbkhanzdaGEO) February 11, 2018

(My father) remained in jail in Bannu. He remained in jail in Multan. But we were not allowed to go see him there…we always saw him in courts. So, for me, the court was a place where you dressed up to meet your father. It had a very nice feeling to it. ~Asma Jahangir — Asad Rahim Khan (@AsadRahim) February 11, 2018

A huge loss for Pakistan – @Asma_Jahangir dies – plz someone tell me it didn’t happen – she was a star — Ayesha Siddiqa (@iamthedrifter) February 11, 2018

Shocked & devastated to hear that @Asma_Jahangir is no more. An icon of our times; fearless defender of #humanrights. Inspired so many. leaves a rich legacy. #Pakistan is a poorer place without her.

May you rest in peace Asma ji.

khak mein kya suratein hongi k pinhan ho gayeen pic.twitter.com/1EgurOHAEO — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) February 11, 2018

Shocked to hear @Asma_Jahangir passed away. Huge loss for us, for #Pakistan. She was courageous, fearless, invincible. In absolute disbelief. Please pray for her & her family. — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) February 11, 2018

What sad news. Asma Jahangir’s courage and compassion were admired well beyond Pakistan. She had many friends in the U.K. too. We will all miss her. https://t.co/jbGT1jZIve — Thomas Drew (@TomDrewUK) February 11, 2018

Asma Jahangir: so strong her resolve, so unwavering in colossal adversity, that even in her death tiday she continues to expose the pettiness of the lot who do harm while claiming to champion the common good inna lillahi wa inallah-e-raji’oon — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) February 11, 2018

We will not allow Sabir Shakir & other leeches to try and tarnish Asma Jahangir’s legacy, which is beyond a doubt a ray of hope for Pakistan. She is a hero and will remain a hero for this country. A fighter like no other. — ایمان زینب (@ImaanZHazir) February 11, 2018

My hero, the woman I always looked up to, the woman who inspired me- heart broken- can’t imagine how we will ever recover from this #AsmaJhangir #pakistan — Sharmeen Obaid (@sharmeenochinoy) February 11, 2018

