Asma Jahangir demise: Pakistan mourns loss of its human rights champion

February 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, Social Buzz
NEWS DESK: Pakistan went into mourning as eminent lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir breathed her last on Sunday. She was admitted to a private hospital last night over cardiac problem, where she breathed her last. She was 66.

According to reports, she had been suffering from cancer and remained under treatment for years. She was rushed to hospital after falling ill but passed away.

As reports of her death surfaced, a large number of people took to Twitter to express their sorrow over the loss of Pakistan’s towering human rights stalwart. And it was not just Pakistanis who mourned the tragic loss.


