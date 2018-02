BERLIN: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Germany on Saturday to attend Munich Security Conference.

According to ISPR, the army chief will speak at the conference giving Pakistan’s perspective on global and regional security.

COAS will also have few sideline meetings with other participating international civilian and military leadership, ISPR said in a statement. – Samaa

Story first published: 17th February 2018