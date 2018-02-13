Ali Tareen thanks Lodhran voters despite shock defeat

LODHRAN: Defeated PTI candidate Ali Tareen said that he would continue to work for the development of South Punjab despite his defeat in the by-election of Lodhran.

Tareen, who was favorite to win the contest, lost to PML-N’s Pir Iqbal Shah by a huge margin of more than 26, 000 votes in a major upset.

The young politician broke his silence after the shock defeat on Twitter.

“First and foremost I’d like to thank the 90 thousand people in Lodhran who voted for me. I am overwhelmed by the love and friendship shown by you,” Tareen said in a series of tweets.

“2015 se dostian shuru hueen aur ab bohot se dost ban gaye. Inshallah aglay saalon mein aur dost banay ge”.

“I would also like to thank all those people across Pakistan who supported me during the campaign either by coming to Lodhran, sending kind messages or sending duas. All your support is appreciated and I am very thankful.”

He said that he would continue to work for the development of South Punjab.

“My focus has always been development in South Punjab. And I will continue to work for that end no matter what.”

