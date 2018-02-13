Ali Tareen thanks Lodhran voters despite shock defeat

February 13, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

LODHRAN: Defeated PTI candidate Ali Tareen said that he would continue to work for the development of South Punjab despite his defeat in the by-election of Lodhran.

Tareen, who was favorite to win the contest, lost to PML-N’s Pir Iqbal Shah by a huge margin of more than 26, 000 votes in a major upset.

The young politician broke his silence after the shock defeat on Twitter.

“First and foremost I’d like to thank the 90 thousand people in Lodhran who voted for me. I am overwhelmed by the love and friendship shown by you,” Tareen said in a series of tweets.

“2015 se dostian shuru hueen aur ab bohot se dost ban gaye. Inshallah aglay saalon mein aur dost banay ge”.

“I would also like to thank all those people across Pakistan who supported me during the campaign either by coming to Lodhran, sending kind messages or sending duas. All your support is appreciated and I am very thankful.”

He said that he would continue to work for the development of South Punjab.

“My focus has always been development in South Punjab. And I will continue to work for that end no matter what.”


Email This Post

Story first published: 13th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Video: When Jahangir Tareen predicted a huge victory for his son

February 13, 2018 3:55 pm

FLASHBACK: When Imran Khan backed Ali Tareen as the best candidate

February 13, 2018 3:47 pm

Ali Tareen was defeated by the people: Nawaz Sharif

February 13, 2018 2:32 pm

Parliamentarians react to PML-N’s upset victory over PTI

February 13, 2018 2:06 pm

Imran furious at Lodhran loss, initial report submitted to PTI chief

February 13, 2018 1:50 pm

PML-N leaders rejoice over party’s win in NA-154 Lodhran by-election

February 13, 2018 11:43 am

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 13 Feb 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 13 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 12 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 12 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.