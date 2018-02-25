Aitzaz Ahsan terms bureaucrats’ strike as ‘rebellion’

February 25, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Veteran Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan said that the strike of bureaucrats against the arrest of Ahad Cheema is ‘rebellion against Pakistan’.

He said that the federal government and Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif are involved in the strike.

He asked, “What happens if Ahad Cheema has been arrested?”

The PPP also asked whether if Shahbaz Sharif is the leader of thieves.

Ahsan termed Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif as the “spoiled and loved”.

“They want judges like Malik Qayyum and officers like Ahad Cheema,” he said.


Story first published: 25th February 2018

 

