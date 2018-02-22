Ahad Cheema remanded in NAB custody



LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday handed over former head of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema on 11-day physical remand to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scam.

The NAB officials produced Ahad Cheema, who currently heads two power companies, before AccountabilityCourt Judge Muhammad Azam in a special vehicle amid strict security arrangements.

The NAB prosecutor alleged that Ahad Cheema misused his authority as LDA’s director general and awarded a contract of Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme to Lahore Casa Developers, a joint venture company, which was ineligible for the purpose.

He claimed that the accused also received illegal gratification in the form of 32 kanal land from one of the shareholder companies of the said joint venture.

He pleaded the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for investigation purposes.

Ahad Cheema, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him and contended that all steps were taken inaccordance with law and the NAB authorities did not have any evidence against him.

But the court remanded Ahad Khan to NAB custody for 11 days and directed to produce him again on expiry of the remand term.

Story first published: 22nd February 2018