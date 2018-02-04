FAISALABAD: State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali has said that he will personally hit those people with shoes who are abusing the Parliament.

In his statements on Sunday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that all “theives” have joined forces against them.

He added that efforts are being made to corner PML-N in the Senate elections.

The minister accused Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of promoting dirty politics via horse trading.

He went on to say that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz could have formed a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but didn’t do it.

Story first published: 4th February 2018