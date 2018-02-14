66 Pakistani civilians killed in cross-LoC firing by Indian troops in 5 years, NA told

February 14, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: A total of 66 civilians embraced Shahadat and 228 sustained injuries in last five years due to ceasefire violations (CFVs) committed by the Indian forces since Jan 1, 2013 to date, Minister for Defence Eng Khurram Dastgir Khan told National Assembly.

Answering the question of Ms Shamas UN Nisa during Question Hour in the National Assembly, he said as many as 1,394 ceasefire violations along Line of Control have been committed by Indian Army since Jan 1, 2017 to date.

The Indian Army, he said, is deliberately targeting civilians along Line of Control (LoC).

“Pakistan Army is responding in a befitting manner and is taking all necessary safeguards to protect the life and property of the citizens,” added the minister.


