20 candidates in run for senate elections from Punjab: ECP

February 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized 20 candidates from Punjab to contest senate elections, which are scheduled to be held on March 3.

According to ECP, two candidates will contest for Non-Muslim seats, 10 candidates on General seats, three for women seats and five candidates were in the run for Technocrat seats.

Candidates for Non-Muslim seat included Kamran Michael and Victor Azariah while Saadia Abbasi, Andleeb Abbas and Nuzhat Sadiq will contest election for women seats.

It said five candidates on Technocrat seats included Ch Naseer Ahmad Bhutta, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Muhammad Nawazish Ali Pirzada and Malik Muhammad Asif Javaid.

Similarly,10 candidates who were contesting elections on General seats included Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, Dr Asif Kirmani, Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Zubair Gul, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Shahzad Ali Khan, Kamil Ali Agha, Musadik Masood Malik, Maqbool Ahmad and Haroon Khan. – APP


