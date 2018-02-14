Over 17,000 cases of child abuse reported in Pakistan in last five years

ISLAMABAD: A total of 17,862 cases of child abuse have been reported in the country in last five years, Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar told National Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a question of Shahid Rehmani in National Assembly during Question Hour, he said as many as 3,002 cases of child abuse had been reported in 2013 including 2,017 against girl child abuse and 985 cases of boy child abuse.

Likewise, 3,508 cases of child abuse had been reported in the year 2014 including 2,141 cases of girl child abuse and 1,367 cases were reported against boy child abuse. And 3,768 cases of child abuse were reported in 2015 including 1,974 against girls and 1,794 against boys.

Similarly, as many as 4,139 cases of child abuse were reported in the year 2016 including 2,410 cases of girl child abuse and 1,729 cases of boys abuse. A total of 3,445 cases of child abuse had been reported in the year 2017 including 2,078 cases of girl child abuse and 1,367 cases of boys child abuse.

Responding to another question, he said a total of 13,267 First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered against child abusers in last five years. Giving details, he said 2,378 FIRs had been registered in 2013, 2,597 in 2014, 2,571 in 2015, 3,216 FIRs were registered in the year 2016 and 2,505 FIRs were registered against child abuse during year 2017.

Giving details of sentences awarded to child abusers in last five years, he said as many as 112 child abusers had been sentenced by various courts. 25 abusers had been awarded death sentence, 11 have been awarded life imprisonment, 2 awarded 50 years imprisonment, one each child abuser had been sentenced 39 years, 35 years, 33 years, 30 years, 08 years, 06 years,04 years,01 year and six months imprisonment.

He said 10 culprits of child abuse had been awarded 25 years imprisonment, 04 had been awarded 20 years imprisonment, 02 awarded 15 years imprisonment, 7 awarded 14 years imprisonment, 02 awarded 12 years imprisonment, 19 persons awarded 10 years imprisonment, 05 awarded 07 years imprisonment, 02 awarded 05 years imprisonment, 06 awarded 03 years imprisonment and 08 culprits had been awarded 02 years imprisonment in child abuse cases. – APP

