15th International Cardiac Electrophysiology Conference held at AFIC, NIHD

February 17, 2018
Published in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI:Â 15th International Cardiac Electrophysiology Conference was held at Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC & NIHD) Rawalpindi.

President of Pakistan, Mr Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest on inaugural ceremony today.
President of Royal College of Physician Edinburgh UK, Professor Derrek Bell along with his team and
delegates from United State of America, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and more than 360 doctors from across the country attended the conference.



Speaking on the occasion, President appreciated the hard work and professionalism of the doctors in achieving commendable standards in the field of heart diseases and appreciated AFIC & NIHD for organizing the event for benefiting from each others experiences.

President lauded Army Medical Corps for its achievements for latest trends in medical field and bringing good name to Pakistan for serving humanity in different parts of the world under UN auspices.

Earlier, on arrival at AFIC & NIHD President was received by Adjutant General Pakistan Army, Lieutenant General Anwar Al Hyder andÂ Major General Safdar Abbas, Commandant AFIC & NIHD.
