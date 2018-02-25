Facebook gun-wielding man still at large

February 25, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Adnan Pasha – the youngster who carried out aerial firing and posted a video of himself challenging police officers – has still not been apprehended by the law enforcement agencies.

On the other hand, Karachi Police carried out raids and arrested three people including two of Pasha’s accomplishes.

It is pertinent to mention that Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal Saturday took notice of a Facebook video that shows a young man involved in aerial firing in Karachi, saying the law accepts his challenge.

The video went viral on social media since Friday night. Adnan Pasha, is seen brandishing a pistol on an empty road. He is seen opening fire on a road that he claims is Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi.

Using bad language, Pasha throws the challenge “to stop him if they can”. It is not clear as to who he is challenging.

Siyal directed the senior superintendent of police East for an inquiry into the matter. He also vowed an appropriate action against ‘a delirious stupid’ person, claiming he will be behind bars by this night. – SAMAA


Story first published: 25th February 2018

 

