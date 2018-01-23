Zainab’s father claims he wasn’t allowed to complete his talk during presser

LAHORE: Zainab’s father on Tuesday stated that he was not allowed to complete his talk during Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference.Â

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Zainab’s father said that this was not the occasion for clapping, referring to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s action of commending police officials who arrested the killer and rapist.

Speaking on this occasion, Zainab’s father Amin Ansari thanked the JIT, police and his relatives for their efforts to apprehend the suspect.

“I was in Saudi Arabia and when I was told about my daughter’s disappearance, I rushed back to Pakistan,” he said, adding that he appealed to the army chief and CJP to take notice of the incident.

However, Zainab’s father later said that he was not allowed to complete his talk and that his microphone was turned off.

Story first published: 23rd January 2018