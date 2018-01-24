Zainab murder suspect’s confessional video surfaces

By: Samaa Web Desk

KASUR: A confessional video of the main accused in the Zainab rape and murder case, Imran Ali, surfaced on Wednesday in which he owns up to his crime.

The interrogator can be heard asking the suspect in the video whether or not Zainab questioned where he was taking her.

"She did ask me to which I told her that I had forgotten the way since it was dark," he said. "I told her we will take a shortcut due to which we will arrive at the destination quicker," he added.

Imran confessed that he took Zainab to a place near a bakery where there was some light. However, he saw that a man was standing there hence he told Zainab to turn back with him.

Suspect Imran handed over to police for 14-day physical remand

The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday granted a 14-day physical remand of the suspect in the Zainab rape and murder case to police.

According to details, the DNA and forensic reports were presented in court after suspect Imran Ali arrived.

Ali Imran's DNA was detected by Punjab Forensic Laboratory as it matched in all eight sexual assaults and murders of minor girls including that of Zainab.

Sources said that Imran Ali was arrested from Pakpattan after the Punjab Forensic Laboratory confirmed that he was the serial killer involved in the killing of Zainab along with seven other minor girls.