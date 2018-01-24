Zainab murder suspect’s confessional video surfaces

January 24, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

KASUR: A confessional video of the main accused in the Zainab rape and murder case, Imran Ali, surfaced on Wednesday in which he owns up to his crime.

The interrogator can be heard asking the suspect in the video whether or not Zainab questioned where he was taking her.

"She did ask me to which I told her that I had forgotten the way since it was dark," he said. "I told her we will take a shortcut due to which we will arrive at the destination quicker," he added.

Imran confessed that he took Zainab to a place near a bakery where there was some light. However, he saw that a man was standing there hence he told Zainab to turn back with him.

Suspect Imran handed over to police for 14-day physical remand

The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday granted a 14-day physical remand of the suspect in the Zainab rape and murder case to police.

According to details, the DNA and forensic reports were presented in court after suspect Imran Ali arrived.

Ali Imran's DNA was detected by Punjab Forensic Laboratory as it matched in all eight sexual assaults and murders of minor girls including that of Zainab.

Sources said that Imran Ali was arrested from Pakpattan after the Punjab Forensic Laboratory confirmed that he was the serial killer involved in the killing of Zainab along with seven other minor girls.

 

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

How to arrest Rao Anwar? CM Sindh in a fix

Family of Mardan rape victim awaiting justice

Green Line project proving to be a health hazard for Karachiites

You are afraid of man?

Video: Selfie with moving train leaves man injured

Saddening: It was Zainab’s father versus clapping and smiles

Watch: Sheikh Rashid’s U-turn over his resignation

Watch: Rao Anwar’s failed attempt to fly to Dubai

Watch: Shehbaz Sharif appreciates police, security agencies

Make an example out of Zainab’s suspected killer: Pakistani Twitterati

Alleged serial rapist held: Emotional reaction by sisters of Zainab

Citizens demand harsh punishment for suspected child killer

Watch: This is how suspected serial rapist dodged police in Kasur

Watch: Zainab’s mother demands execution of suspect

Anchor Kiran Naz breaks down as Zainab’s suspected killer is arrested

Panama case judges seeking ‘face-saving’, says Nawaz Sharif

COAS meets international hockey players

Sialkot: This young man’s stark resemblance to Emraan Hashmi will shock you

Nawaz Sharif to lead election campaign: PM Abbasi

Bilawal demands right of fair trial for Rao Anwar

Video: Bad fielding by Pakistan

Watch: Rana Sanaullah advises against violence at PU

Video: KU students protest against Naqeeb’s killing

Video: New Zealand thrashes Pakistan in opening T20

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.