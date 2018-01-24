ATC grants police 14-day physical remand of Zainab murder suspect

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday granted a 14-day physical remand of the suspect in the Zainab rape and murder case to police.According to details, the DNA and forensic reports were presented in court after suspect Imran Ali arrived.Ali Imran's DNA was detected by Punjab Forensic LaboratoryÂ as it matched in all eight sexual assaults and murders of minor girls including that of Zainab.The prime suspect in the Zainab rape and murder case was brought to the court under tight security. Police sought judicial remand of the suspect.Little Zainab's murderer was presented before Judge Sajjad Ahmad of ATC along with the initial report of the case.The sources said Imran Ali was arrested from Pakpattan after the laboratory confirmed that he is the serial killer involved in the killing of Zainab along with other seven little girls.Imran kidnapped the seven-year-old minor girl on January 4 in Kasur when she was on her way to her auntâ€™s house for Quranic recitation.Five days later, her body was recovered from a garbage heap on January 9. The girlâ€™s post-mortem revealed she was raped before being murdered.The people have demanded public execution of the murderer.Earlier today, Rehman Malik, chief of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior put up the same demand and requested the Senate to take up a bill seeking public execution of those found guilty of kidnapping or raping children under the age of 14.

