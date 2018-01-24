ATC grants police 14-day physical remand of Zainab murder suspect

January 24, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!



LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday granted a 14-day physical remand of the suspect in the Zainab rape and murder case to police.

According to details, the DNA and forensic reports were presented in court after suspect Imran Ali arrived.

Ali Imran's DNA was detected by Punjab Forensic LaboratoryÂ as it matched in all eight sexual assaults and murders of minor girls including that of Zainab.

The prime suspect in the Zainab rape and murder case was brought to the court under tight security. Police sought judicial remand of the suspect.

Little Zainab's murderer was presented before Judge Sajjad Ahmad of ATC along with the initial report of the case.

The sources said Imran Ali was arrested from Pakpattan after the laboratory confirmed that he is the serial killer involved in the killing of Zainab along with other seven little girls.

Imran kidnapped the seven-year-old minor girl on January 4 in Kasur when she was on her way to her auntâ€™s house for Quranic recitation.

Five days later, her body was recovered from a garbage heap on January 9. The girlâ€™s post-mortem revealed she was raped before being murdered.

The people have demanded public execution of the murderer.

Earlier today, Rehman Malik, chief of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior put up the same demand and requested the Senate to take up a bill seeking public execution of those found guilty of kidnapping or raping children under the age of 14.
Email This Post

Story first published: 24th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Saddening: It was Zainabâ€™s father versus clapping and smiles

January 24, 2018 3:54 pm

CJ Nisar apologizes over â€˜skirtâ€™ remark

January 24, 2018 1:06 pm

There are as many as 1698 Arshad Imran or Imran Arshad at the NADRA database

January 23, 2018 10:46 pm

Zainab’s father claims he wasn’t allowed to complete his talk during presser

January 23, 2018 10:30 pm

Nawaz commends Shehbaz over arrest of suspected Zainabâ€™s murderer

January 23, 2018 9:30 pm

Watch: Shehbaz Sharif appreciates police, security agencies

January 23, 2018 8:57 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 24 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 24 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 23 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 23 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.