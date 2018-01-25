Zainab murder suspect patronised by political figures, had foreign currency accounts: Anchor tells SC

January 25, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Television anchor Dr Shahid Masood claimed before the Supreme Court on Thursday that the suspect in the Zainab rape and murder case was patronised by political figures and had foreign currency accounts.Â 

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is hearing the case of the rape and murder of seven-year old Zainab Ansari.

Television anchor Shahid Masood appeared before the bench and provided them with details of the political figures who were allegedly part of a pornography gang who were involved in the rape and murder of Zainab Ansari as well as other children.

Dr Shahid Masood also provided details of suspect Imran Ali's bank accounts to the bench. Masood had earlier claimed that various foreign currency accounts existed in Imran Ali's name.

"I still stand by everything I said in my program," said Dr Shahid Masood.

Punjab Government has also issued a notification in which it has ordered an inquiry in order to ascertain as to how many alleged bank accounts did the suspect Imran Ali had in his name.



The Additional Advocate General stated before the court that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered a probe into the claims by the television anchor.

The apex court ordered an inquiry into the claims made by Dr Shahid Masood and instructed the government official to present a report on it by Monday.

The bench earlier stated that when in police custody, IG Punjab was responsible for the security of suspect Imran Ali whereas during judicial custody, Punjab IG Prisons was responsible for his security.

The bench stated that if the suspect was harmed, then action would be taken against the respective Inspector-General.

"We will go to the depth of the matter to know about its truth," remarked Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.
Story first published: 25th January 2018

 

