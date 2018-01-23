Zainab murder: Rana Sanaullah says DNA report is yet to be received

January 23, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaulllah underscored the need for avoiding the guesswork adding the detailed report of from forensic laboratory is awaited.

Talking to Samaa, he said the investigation team worked on the case in quite a professional manner, adding the detailed forensic report is about to be released.

When asked to comment on statement of Kasur police spokesman Sajid Ali, Rana Sana urged on caution saying it is a criminal case which will end up on punishment of the convicted man.

He said the report will be shared with the media as soon as it is received.Â â€œIt is a criminal case. Hence, we should avoid the guesswork until the detailed DNA report is out."

It is pertinent to note here that spokesman of Kasur police said the arrested man, who is a neighbor of Zainab, has confessed to his guilt.
Story first published: 23rd January 2018

 

