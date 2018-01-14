Zainab murder: Interior Minister vows to bring culprit to book

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has termed Indian Army Chief’s statement about Pakistan as irresponsible.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Sunday, he said the statement prove that India is an irresponsible country.

The Minister said the statements of Indian Army Chief and US President Donald Trump are aimed at bringing Pakistan under pressure.

He said the prevailing situation requires the nation to remain united.

Ahsan Iqbal said the elements trying to harm democracy in the country will not succeed.

“There is no reason for any sit-ins or protest demonstrations when the country is just five months away from general elections.”

He said those who are doing negative politics in fact do not want the investors to come to the country.

He said peaceful environment is imperative for economic progress in the country.

The Minister said the government has broken the back of terrorists, eliminated electricity load-shedding and restored law and order across the country.

To a question about the Kasur incident, the Interior Minister said the entire nation is sad over the incident. He assured to bring the culprit to the book. – APP

Story first published: 14th January 2018