Claim of Dr. Shahid Masood on bank accounts of Zainab’s killer proved wrong



Despite written notice, Dr. Shahid Masood didn't appear before the JIT formed by Punjab govt to share the proof of information he claimed about bank accounts allegedly held by the accused in Zainab case. His contact numbers are switched OFF and we couldn't connect .

The central bank said it found no such bank accounts that were maintained by Imran Ali, the accused in Zainab murder case. The bank handed the record to Federal Investigation Agency that appointed an officer of banking circle to probe the accounts.The FIA took stock of the details provided by the central bank and confirmed that Imran Ali has no bank accounts under his name. The sources privy to the Punjab government told Samaa that it was mulling taking legal action against the television anchorperson, who churned out the claims regarding bank accounts, after the final reports are received.Punjab government announced on its Twitter handle that Dr. Shahid Masood did not appear before the JIT to share the proofs regarding his claims on bank accounts of Zainab's murderer. The Tweet said the television anchorperson's contacts numbers were unreachable.Earlier the reports of these alleged accounts surfaced on social media that widely quoted a famous television anchorperson who claimed Imran Ali has over 30 to 40 bank accounts mostly the foreign. He also accused Imran Ali to be part to an international child sex racket.Taking notice of the reports of his claims, the Punjab government set up a joint investigation committee to launch an inquiry into alleged foreign accounts of Imran Ali accused of raping and killing seven-year-old Zainab Ansari and seven other young girls in Kasur.Appearing before the Supreme Court, the TV anchor Dr Shahid Masood said the suspect had 37 local and foreign currency accounts and that he was a member of international racket.During the hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar directed Punjab Advocate General to order an inquiry into Dr Shahid Masood’s claim.“The Punjab Government has ordered an inquiry in order to ascertain as to how many alleged bank accounts did the suspect Imran Ali had in his name,” a notification said.The apex court instructed the government official to present a report on it by Monday.The bench earlier stated that when in police custody, IG Punjab was responsible for the security of suspect Imran Ali whereas during judicial custody, Punjab IG Prisons was responsible for his security.The bench stated that if the suspect was harmed, then action would be taken against the respective Inspector-General.“We will go to the depth of the matter to know about its truth,” remarked Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

