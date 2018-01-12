Zainab murder: Autopsy confirms rape, torture

January 12, 2018
LAHORE: Punjab authorities say that a single serial rapist was behind all the recent cases of child abuse and murder in Kasur.

A post-mortem examination conducted on eight-year-old Zainab Ansari confirmed that the young girl was subjected to sexual assault before being strangled to death.

The autopsy revealed that Zainab's hymen was ruptured. There were marks of torture on the girl's nose and neck.

The hyoid bone was found broken, indicating strangulation.

Forensic test is being conducted for further evaluation, police said.



JIT head changed

On the demand of Zainabâ€™s father, the government has changed the head of a committee set up to investigate the heinous crime.

RPO Multan Muhammad Idrees has been named the new head of the joint investigation team.

Single serial rapist suspected

Punjab Governmentâ€™s spokesman Malik Mohammad Ahmed said that there was ample evidence to suggest that a single serial rapist was behind all recent cases of molestation in Kasur. â€“ SAMAA
