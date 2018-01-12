Zainab issue echoes in NA as Khursheed Shah flays govt over child abuse incidents



ISLAMABAD: The 51st session of the National Assembly began at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday morning with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair.

The house started discussion on the situation arising out of the rape and murder of seven year old girl Zainab, in Kasur.

Opening the debate, Leader of Opposition Khurshid Shah said that the horrendous incident has aggrieved the entire country.

He regretted that the police have so far failed to nab the culprit. He said besides arresting the culprit, the government needs to take steps to avoid recurrence of such chilling incidents in future.

“Kasur incident is a failure of the government,” asserted Shah saying the government did not take any appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the citizens.

“Parliament needs to pressure the government so that it does its job to protect the people,” he added.

Child abuse is not only endemic to Kasur alone; instead, it is in the entire country.

“How long will mothers have to accompany their daughters everywhere?” he asked. “It is the duty of the government to provide security to all citizens.”

Earlier, the house offered Fateha Khawani for the departed souls of Zainab, former Air Chief Asghar Khan and the soldiers who embraced martyrdom on the Line of Control due to unprovoked Indian firing.

The current session of the National Assembly will continue till 25th of this month.

Decision to this effect was taken during meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee held in Islamabad today with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair. –Samaa/app

Story first published: 12th January 2018