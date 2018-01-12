Zainab issue echoes in NA as Khursheed Shah flays govt over child abuse incidents

January 12, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!


ISLAMABAD: The 51st session of the National Assembly began at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday morning with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair.

The house started discussion on the situation arising out of the rape and murder of seven year old girl Zainab, in Kasur.

Opening the debate, Leader of Opposition Khurshid Shah said that the horrendous incident has aggrieved the entire country.

He regretted that the police have so far failed to nab the culprit. He said besides arresting the culprit, the government needs to take steps to avoid recurrence of such chilling incidents in future.

“Kasur incident is a failure of the government,” asserted Shah saying the government did not take any appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the citizens.

“Parliament needs to pressure the government so that it does its job to protect the people,” he added.
Child abuse is not only endemic to Kasur alone; instead, it is in the entire country.

“How long will mothers have to accompany their daughters everywhere?” he asked. “It is the duty of the government to provide security to all citizens.”

Earlier, the house offered Fateha Khawani for the departed souls of Zainab, former Air Chief Asghar Khan and the soldiers who embraced martyrdom on the Line of Control due to unprovoked Indian firing.

The current session of the National Assembly will continue till 25th of this month.
Decision to this effect was taken during meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee held in Islamabad today with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair. –Samaa/app


Email This Post

Story first published: 12th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Zainab’s father refuses to meet Nawaz Sharif

January 12, 2018 3:35 pm

Zainab’s mother breaks silence on losing her child

January 12, 2018 3:27 pm

Facing tough questions, Rana Sana loses calm in Samaa program

January 12, 2018 3:17 pm

#IamZainab and I Want Justice

January 12, 2018 12:27 pm

Here is how Ayesha Gulalai links Imran Khan with child abuses

January 12, 2018 12:24 pm

Kiran Naz interviewed globally after viral video on Zainab

January 12, 2018 12:09 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 12 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 12 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 11 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 11 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 11 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 11 JAN 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.