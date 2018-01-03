Won’t let anyone meddle with Pakistan’s peace: Ahsan Iqbal warns US

Ahsan Iqbal was speaking at Police Lines in Islamabad when he lashed out at the incumbent administration of the United States for its recent tirade against Pakistan."Trump's recent statement is an insult to the invaluable sacrifices rendered by the people of Pakistan," he said.Ahsan Iqbal reminded attendees that the United States took credit for winning the Soviet War and when the dust was settled, left behind extremist ideologies for Pakistan to deal with."No one has the right to call a nation that has rendered so many lives deceitful," he said.The interior minister pointed out that Pakistan had housed Afghan refugees since the past couple of decades that now numbered at 3.5 million.United States (US) President Donald Trump sent out his first tweet of the year. And it was a rant against Pakistan.“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” he wrote. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”Interestingly, the tweet came barely three months after Trump had posted positive words about Pakistan. On October 13, he had written: “Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts.”

