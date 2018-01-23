NEWS DESK: In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Women’s Action Forum (WAF) Karachi chapter reminded the Chief Justice of Pakistan of Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“It is shameful that WAF Karachi has to quote for our highest judiciary Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan that ensures non-discriminatory spaces and equal rights for women,” said the statement.

“On January 13, 2018, during your speech at a judicial conference in Karachi, you quoted Winston Churchill, comparing a good speech to the length of a womanâ€™s skirt,” it read. “Reliance on this quote reveals deep-rooted sexism and double standards women are held to which discourage women from joining the legal profession due to this hostile mindset towards them. It goes without saying that all forms of harassment and sexual harassment are pervasive within the legal profession. Anonymous stories of â€˜casualâ€™ remarks women are subjected to are shared as a matter of routine. Lawyers who are women are often told to keep away from litigation as courts are not women-friendly spaces. Many women in the legal profession end up settling for corporate law due to the rampant sexism. The discomfort experienced by women litigators in these spaces is due to an intimidating atmosphere created by such â€˜causalâ€™ statements that continue to poison the work atmosphere. This atmosphere is also unwelcoming for women litigants who hesitate to take complaints to courts due to the misogynist attitudes towards them. The judiciary remains an unaccountable institution within which incidents of harassment and other misconduct are rarely reported.”

Women are advised not to aspire for leadership roles if they wish to join the judiciary, said the statement, adding that the under-representation of women in the field and especially within the higher judiciary is glaring. “That even in 2018, there is no woman judge in the Supreme Court proves the fact that women face extraordinary challenges in this profession. In the face of such challenges that women in the legal profession and those engaging with the institution face, it is disheartening and disappointing for women to hear such sexist remarks from highest-ranking judicial official of theÂ country.

WAF Karachi wishes to emphasize that womenâ€™s bodies and attire are not a source of gratification for others – especially members of the opposite sex â€“ and statements that dehumanize and objectify women are not only derogatory and demeaning towards women but also contribute to the victim-blaming culture which is the biggest impediment in fighting crimes committed against women in our society where women end up being blamed for them because of how they are attired. These crimes range from verbal and physical harassment to domestic violence, rape and murder. Women are not repositories of ‘honour.’ We are not objects of interest. We are fellow human beings and equal citizens of this country who have every right to participate freely in public life without a sense of fear or discrimination, and it is incumbent upon state institutions to ensure this happens. It is about time women are recognized for their minds and professional ability rather than demeaned and scrutinized over their appearance and manner of dressing – in court and outside. We expect the higher judiciary and especially you as the Chief

Justice of Pakistan to set that tone through your choice of words and concrete actions.

It is shameful that WAF Karachi has to quote for our highest judiciary Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan that ensures non-discriminatory spaces and equal rights for women. The issue of intimidating and sexist work environments has long been neglected and no reform policy ever discussed has recognized or addressed this issue. WAF Karachi endorses the statement released by the Women Lawyersâ€™ Association and agree that your reference using womenâ€™s bodies to illustrate a point is a set back for women professionals in the field further causing them to face alienation and marginalization in a male-dominated field. WAF Karachi regrets to say that women in society at large are also losing faith in the ability of the judiciary to carry out its functions in an independent and impartial manner due to the prevalence of such regressive attitudes and sexist mindset. There is a legitimate reason to fear a lack of impartiality towards them by you and others within the institution.

WAF Karachi, through this letter, calls on you to issue a public apology to the women of Pakistan; recognise the rampant sexism and under-representation of women in the legal profession and judiciary; and take immediate steps to provide a harassment-free environment for women in the profession and those who engage with it.”

Story first published: 23rd January 2018