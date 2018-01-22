I wasn’t given opportunity to defend myself: Rao Anwar

January 22, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Controversial police officer Rao Anwar claimed that he wasn’t given the opportunity to defend himself in response to allegations of a fake encounter.Â 

Speaking to a TV channel, Rao Anwar, who was transferred from Malir over his alleged role in the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, lamented that he wasn’t trusted by his department.

“Four terrorists were killed during a cross-fire with police. I was later told that that one of them was Naqeebullah,” he said.

The SSP said that Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial was the first to announce the death of Naqeebullah in the operation.Â “I swear to God that I had no other intentions.”

Anwar further said that Pakistan had been fighting a war against terrorism.

“I have been facing threats from Omar Khalid Khorasani,” he maintained.

“I am a soldier who has been fighting Pakistan’s war for the last 22 years and it’s my only crime. I single-handedly saved Karachi from terror groups and ruined my family life to protect the citizens.”

The SSP said that the people of Malir was very satisfied with his performance.Â – SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 22nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Investigators expose alleged suicide attack on SSP Rao Anwar

January 22, 2018 11:08 pm

Meet Riffat Shiraz–Pakistan’s first female bike captain

January 22, 2018 10:48 pm

Video: Maya Ali dazzles everyone with her dance moves

January 22, 2018 9:04 pm

FATA reforms bill should be enforced at once in all areas: Speakers

January 22, 2018 8:49 pm

COAS pays visit to CMH Sialkot, meets citizens injured by Indian shelling

January 22, 2018 8:10 pm

Are Nawaz, Shehbaz embroiled in a cold war?

January 22, 2018 7:55 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 Jan 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 Jan 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 22 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 22 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 22 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 22 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.