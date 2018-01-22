I wasn’t given opportunity to defend myself: Rao Anwar

ISLAMABAD: Controversial police officer Rao Anwar claimed that he wasn’t given the opportunity to defend himself in response to allegations of a fake encounter.Â

Speaking to a TV channel, Rao Anwar, who was transferred from Malir over his alleged role in the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, lamented that he wasn’t trusted by his department.

“Four terrorists were killed during a cross-fire with police. I was later told that that one of them was Naqeebullah,” he said.

The SSP said that Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial was the first to announce the death of Naqeebullah in the operation.Â “I swear to God that I had no other intentions.”

Anwar further said that Pakistan had been fighting a war against terrorism.

“I have been facing threats from Omar Khalid Khorasani,” he maintained.

“I am a soldier who has been fighting Pakistan’s war for the last 22 years and it’s my only crime. I single-handedly saved Karachi from terror groups and ruined my family life to protect the citizens.”

The SSP said that the people of Malir was very satisfied with his performance.Â – SAMAA

