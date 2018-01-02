Video: Woman walks the wrong way on an escalator in a Karachi mall

By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: A hilarious video is going viral over the internet in which a woman can be seen walking the wrong way on an escalator in a local mall.

This video is from Karachi's Lucky One Mall wherein a woman can be seen so engrossed in her phone that she started walking the wrong way on an escalator.

The woman continued to walk down the escalator--which as you can see in the video--was the wrong way. Unable to reach her destination, intrigued passersby then told her about the conundrum.

It was then that she realised her mistake and turned around, finally walking in the right direction!