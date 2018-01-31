

ISLAMABAD: Minister for SAFRON, Abdul Qadir Baloch has urged the United States to chalk out a framework for successful repatriation of Afghan refugees keeping in view the security and economic situation.

Talking to US Deputy Secretary of State Nancy Izzo Jackson in Islamabad, he said Pakistan has been facing multiple and complex problems due to Afghan refugees.

The Minister said the package given by UNHCR is a major factor in repatriation. He asked the US Deputy Secretary of State to work with Afghanistan for encouraging refugees to return back to Afghanistan.

Nancy Izzo lauded and appreciated the generous hosting of Afghan refugees by Pakistan for so many decades.

She said that the USA is committed to support Pakistan on the issues of Afghan refugees and she will discuss in her next visit to Kabul the land allocation to Afghan refugees by Afghan government.

