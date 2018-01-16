US seeks more effective ties with Pakistan: General Dunford

January 16, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
BRUSSELS: The American Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford has expressed his commitment to more effective relationship with Pakistan.

Talking to reporters in Brussels he said that he was not giving up on improving relations with Pakistan.

General Dunford said that military-to-military dialogue between the two countries is the right approach to improve strained relation.

It is worth mentioning that both Pakistan and US have been communicating at different levels civil and military in an attempt to repair their relationship.

Earlier,Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells met with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in Islamabad yesterday to iron out difference.

The CENTCOM chief General Joseph L. Votel also spoke with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on improving military to military relations. -Samaa/ap

 


