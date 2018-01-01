US gave us nothing but invective, mistrust: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Monday said that Pakistan as an ally in war against terrorism had given free access to United States to its land and air communication.

Responding to the Tweet statement of US President Donald J. Trump, he Tweeted that Pakistan had also given free access to US to the military basis and international cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last sixteen years.

Unfortunately, he said that they had given us nothing but invective and mistrust adding they also overlooked

cross-border safe havens of terrorists who killed Pakistanis. – APP

Story first published: 1st January 2018