KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah stated that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) does not support criminals.

In his statements, the chief minister added that he is unaware of the whereabouts of former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar.

He went on to say that it is the duty of the law enforcement agencies to track down Rao Anwar.

CM Sindh claimed that his province has the best law and order situation in the entire country.

“PPP can never be with criminals,” Shah said.

He said that whoever wants to speak against them or “expose them” then kindly do so. – SAMAA

Story first published: 27th January 2018