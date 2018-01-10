Two suspects may be involved in children rape cases in Kasur

January 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
KASUR: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kasur revealed one to two suspects may be involved in several cases of sexual molestation in the city, Samaa reported.

He made the startling revelation while speaking exclusively to Samaa TV.

RPO stated that the DNA and the modus operandi in five cases of child sexual abuse in Kasur are the same. He added, “There is a possibility that one or two persons may be involved in the crime”.

He further stated that 12 rape cases were reported in 2017 in Kasur. However, the suspects involved in the rape of seven-year old Zainab will soon be apprehended.

Meanwhile, DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed said that over 5000 people have been investigated in cases of female children rape case whereas medical checkup of 67 people was also conducted.

He stated that the family members of Zainab have provided the CCTV footage of the incident to the law enforcement agencies. He added that Zainab’s parents were in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

DPO Kasur said that Zainab is the eighth of children who were murdered after being raped.


