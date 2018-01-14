Two Pakistan Navy ships visit Port Louis

January 14, 2018
KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Task Group comprising Pakistan Navy Ships KHAIBAR and NASR visited Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius during an Overseas Deployment to East African Countries and Island States of Indian Ocean Region.

PNS KHAIBAR is a Type-21 frigate and PNS NASR is a combat support ship.

The visit is part of Pakistan Navy’s proactive endeavors to enhance maritime collaboration with Indian Ocean littoral states.

It is aimed at promoting peace and security in the region and joining the commencement of 50th independence celebrations of Mauritius.

The period signifies the fifty years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Republic of Mauritius.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also joined Pakistan Navy Task Group at Mauritius.

During the visit, the Commander along with other officers of the Mission held important meetings with political and military leadership of Mauritius including its President and Prime Minister.

Officers and men of Mauritius Coast Guard also visited Pakistan Navy ships to attend Maritime Interdiction Operations and Counter Piracy workshop.

Pakistan and Mauritius enjoy cordial relations founded on the common principles of brotherhood, friendship and sovereign equality and common maritime challenges.


