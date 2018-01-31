Updates: Two including girl killed as quake rattles Pakistan

January 31, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
QUETTA: At least two people including a little child were killed and nine others wounded as intense tremors of mild earthquake were felt in different areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Upper Areas of Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to reports, two earthquakes hit Pakistan early this morning- one in Bela area of Balochistan at 10am and the second in Hindukush Range near Pak-Afghan border at 12:10pm.

The epicenter of the magnitude 6.1 quake was said to be located in Hindukush Range in Afghanistan near Pakistan border at a depth of 191 kilometers, according to US geological survey.

The epicenter of the 4.9 magnitude tremor that rocked Pakistan at 10am was located near Bela.

Different cities of Pakistan including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Chilas, Shakargarh, Narowal, Chiniot, Sangla Hill, Pakpattan, Sargodha, Sharqpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bela, Hub, Lasbela, Lahore, Rawalakot, Mirpur and Islamabad shook with the quake tremors.


The tremors were also felt also in India and Uzbekistan.

Several school children sustained injuries while rushing outside the school located in Peshawar.

Several mud houses in Balochistan area of Awaran crashed leaving several people wounded and two including a girl dead.

AFP adds:Â A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan Wednesday, the USGS said, sending people in Kabul rushing into the streets with tremors felt as far away as Islamabad and New Delhi.

TheÂ quakeÂ hit at 0707 GMT near Afghanistan's northern border with Tajikistan in the Hindu Kush mountains at a depth of 191 kilometres (119 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

Frightened residents ran out of homes and shops following the tremor in Kabul, where the city is already on edge after more than 130 people have been in killed in the last two weeks in a series of devastating militant attacks.

No casualties were immediately reported, the spokesman for Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority told 1TV.

Across the border in Pakistan, similar scenes played out in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore, where homes, offices and schools were quickly evacuated. Mild tremors were also felt in the Indian capital New Delhi.

At least one infant was killed and nine of her family members reported injured in southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province, following the collapse of a roof on their home, a local official said.

Pakistan officials also dispatched teams in Balochistan and nearby Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to assess reports of damage.

However Pakistan's National Disaster Management AuthorityÂ did not expect serious losses, a spokesman said.

The epicentre was near Afghanistan's Jarm, which was hit by a devastating 7.5 magnitudeÂ quakeÂ in October 2015 that triggered landslides and flattened buildings, killing more than 380 people across the region.

The bulk of the recorded casualties were in Pakistan, where 248 people were killed, including 202 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and more than 1,600 injured.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Aid agencies have stressed the need for greater disaster preparedness in the war-torn country, which remains extremely susceptible to recurring natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes and landslides.

But deteriorating security has seen international NGOs such as the Red Cross and Save the Children downgrade their operations across the country, making it even more difficult to deliver crucial help to its most vulnerable citizens.

 
Story first published: 31st January 2018

 

