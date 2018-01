KASUR:Two constables and two officials of Civil Defence were arrested for allegedly resorting to firing that caused death of two protesters, here on Wednesday.

According to Kasur DPO Media Cell Incharge , constables Shafique and Rashid, and two officials of Civil Defence – Abid and Amanat – have been arrested.

Two persons – Muhammad Ali and Shoaib – were killed by firing during the protest against rape and murder of child-girl Zainab.

