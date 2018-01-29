Two Chinese men get one-year jail term for ATM skimming

By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: A local court on Monday sentenced two Chinese nationals to one-year jail term on charges of installing ATM skimmingÂ device.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the two convicts were also handed a fine of Rs50,000/- each.

The Chinese nationals were caught red handed while withdrawing money from ATM machines through a skimming device.

The bank staff had captured the convicts and handed them over to police.

Four Chinese nationals were stealing data after installing a skimping device at the ATM when the bank administrators took notice of situation and took two of them in custody.

Two suspects managed to escape from the scene. - SAMAA
