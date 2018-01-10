Twitter outpours demands of Justice For Zainab

KARACHI: Little and innocent Zainab was murdered after she was brutally disgraced by beasts in human garb in Kasur.

The seven-year old girl was found dumped at a garbage point in the city ready to become the food of stray dogs.

The cold-blooded murder of the flower-like little girl has shocked every sensible person. The woebegone people are venting their emotions at every platform.

Social media platform are not any short of reaction in this regard. The micro-blogging website is all awash with the tender and loaded outpourings against the perpetrators.

The social media activists are coming up with a demand of justice for the innocent baby girl with hashtags of #JusticeForZainab, #Justice4Zainab and #Zainab.

The images of little Zainab with a pearl-precious beaming smile are across the Twitter-scape.

Here are some reactions.





















