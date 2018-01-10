Twitter outpours demands of Justice For Zainab



Every Rapist should be Hanged ,that's the only solution to clean the Society from future cases like such to be taking place ..

#JusticeForZainab she was only 7 years old !!! Zainab was an innocent child and she was horrifically tortured & murdered, my heart breaks for her family.

Ya Allah is qadar Zulm or Jahalat! We should truly truly be ashamed of ourselves as a Nation. What’s the point for #JusticeForZainab when there are countless Rape & Murder cases in line for justice? @pid_gov @GovtOfPunjab Devastated!

This will not stop till we don’t make examples out of these evil butchers! #JusticeForZainab

Heartbreaking news is that the parents of Zainab performing Umrah in Saudia 😢😢 #JusticeForZainab

All she knows is pain. All she feels is desperation. She tries to cry out for help, but soon learns that no one will listen. No matter how loud she cries souls are Dead conscience are paralyzed.#JusticeForZainab

I appeal to everyone whoever reads this, to not only offer a silent pray for the bereaved family but to tweet with this hashtag for bringing it to the mainstream media outlet so that the criminality doesn't go unaddressed.

By staying silent and throwing a blind eye to this, you're only helping the criminal. Main stream media and the law enforcement needs to take action on the waste of a human being who did this. A person who destroyed another life doesn't need second chances. #JusticeForZainab

When psychopaths R running this country, who will give a damn if children are being raped N killed by other psychopaths? #JusticeForZainab

We want These animals shld be hanged publically. #JusticeForZainab

How ironic that the DPO is ensuring that there will be security for all the dignitaries who ll be gracing Zainab’s Janaza today. Where was this security when 10 girls had already been killed in 2km radius? #JusticeForZainab

Can't share her pictures but the barbarians that did this to her deserve to be skinned alive#JusticeForZainab

The picture of Zainab’s rapist & killer is clearly captured. Why he is still roaming freely? Can our agencies and authorities capture him? Can we please catch this animal and punish him publicly? Can we do something to protect our children? #JusticeForZainab#Justice4Zainab pic.twitter.com/Z7GghqvaTd

Ashamed & disgusted to the core. Humanity is at the lowest ebb. Penalty & reward is a must. Govt's both National & Provincial,Criminal Justice System & Judicial System failed miserably to protect innocent ppl in Pak. #JusticeForZainab

You can't rape somebody by accident. It takes intention. when you ruining someone's entire life then you don't have the right to live either. For me rape is worse than murder and rapist should be given death penalty. #JusticeForZainab

It's heartbreaking to note that the parents of little Zainab are in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

For a moment just feel the pain that they are going through. #JusticeForZainab

Dear Chief Justice we are more concerned about the safety of our daughters rather than condition of hospitals, pls take sou moto action n provide speedy justice ⚖ to Zainab. #JusticedelayedJusticedenied #JusticeForZainab #Justice4Zainab

Govt is responsible to protect citizens through Police.

But there is a role for society and parents also. Why such criminals are still hidden?

The seven-year old girl was found dumped at a garbage point in the city ready to become the food of stray dogs.The cold-blooded murder of the flower-like little girl has shocked every sensible person. The woebegone people are venting their emotions at every platform.Social media platform are not any short of reaction in this regard. The micro-blogging website is all awash with the tender and loaded outpourings against the perpetrators.The social media activists are coming up with a demand of justice for the innocent baby girl with hashtags of #JusticeForZainab, #Justice4Zainab and #Zainab.The images of little Zainab with a pearl-precious beaming smile are across the Twitter-scape.Here are some reactions.

