Traffic plan issued ahead of Mall Road protest



LAHORE: The authorities of Lahore traffic police have issued traffic diversion plan ahead of massive protest demonstration being held today at Mall Road against Model Town tragedy under the aegis of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

PAT management has segregated the patch of road from Charing Cross to Nasir Bagh as a protest venue that will trigger traffic chaos on the link roads.

According to plan, Nasir Bagh, Aiwan-e-Tijarat and Jinnah Garden have been reserved for vehicles parking.



At least five DSPs, 20 inspectors, 513 wardens and 24 lady wardens will perform duties to implement the plan in order to facilitate the citizens and commuters. Meantime, eight lifters and three break downs will be deployed on Mall Road.

With Mall Road reserved for protest, the traffic on Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah, Kachehri Road, Hall Road, Cooper Road, Boharwala Chowk and Egerton Road will face trouble.



According to plan, the commuters coming from Canal to Mall Road, will be diverted from Governor House Chowk towards China Chowk and then towards Ganga Ram Hospital and Mozang.

Traffic coming from PMG chowk, will be diverted from Anarkali Chowk to Lakshmi Chowk from where people can go to Shimla Hill, and Beden Road.

The masses and commuters have been advised to use Rasta App and get information through FM 88.6, a radio station, regarding the situation on roads.

Story first published: 17th January 2018