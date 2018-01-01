Time to resign from assemblies and take to the streets: Sheikh Rashid

January 1, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that it was high time opposition members should resign from the assembly and take to the streets.Â 

Speaking to media personnel, the AML chief said that it was disappointing that Nawaz Sharif had been in Saudi Arabia since 2pm the day before but King Salman had yet not met him.

"King Salman has yet not permitted Nawaz Sharif to enter and meet him," he said.

Sheikh Rashid called for opposition members to resign from the assemblies and protest on the streets.

"We should take to the streets to protest and tender our resignations," he said.
